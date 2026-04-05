IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru ahead of heavy rains

Weather could affect Chinnaswamy IPL match

Rain isn't just sticking to Bengaluru: nearby districts like Tumkur and Ramanagara are also likely to see showers and strong winds.

The weather could mess with outdoor plans, including the IPL match at Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Looking ahead, more widespread rain is expected all week (April 6-11), so it's a good idea to plan accordingly if you're heading out.