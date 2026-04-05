IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru ahead of heavy rains
India
Bengaluru is in for a rainy Sunday, with the IMD putting out a yellow alert for April 5.
Expect temperatures between 32 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius, and keep an umbrella handy: heavy rain and thunderstorms are on the way across Bengaluru, several specific districts, and South Interior Karnataka.
Weather could affect Chinnaswamy IPL match
Rain isn't just sticking to Bengaluru: nearby districts like Tumkur and Ramanagara are also likely to see showers and strong winds.
The weather could mess with outdoor plans, including the IPL match at Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Looking ahead, more widespread rain is expected all week (April 6-11), so it's a good idea to plan accordingly if you're heading out.