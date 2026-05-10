IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi on May 11, 12

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Delhi on May 11 and 12. The alert warns residents of possible thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds. The national capital is expected to witness very light to light rainfall during the afternoon and evening hours on both days. Thunderstorms with wind speeds of 40-50km/h are also likely in several areas of the city.

Temperature outlook Maximum temperatures to dip slightly The IMD has predicted a maximum temperature of around 38°C on May 11, which will dip slightly to 37°C on May 12 due to expected rainfall. The minimum temperature is likely to settle around 27°C. Before this weather change, Delhi will witness mainly clear skies on May 9 and 10 with temperatures between 36-38°C. No weather alert has been issued for these days.

Air quality Temporary respite from heat expected The expected rain and thunderstorms are likely to provide a temporary respite from the heat, with temperatures expected to drop slightly after the showers. By May 13, partly cloudy skies are expected over the city, with clearer weather conditions returning from May 14 onwards. No weather warnings have been issued for this period. Despite these changes in weather, Delhi's air quality continues to remain in the "moderate" category.

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