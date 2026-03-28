IMD issues yellow alert for Himachal Pradesh rain, thunderstorms, snow

Himachal apple orchards may be affected

Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected in Una, Bilaspur, and Sirmaur. Daytime temperatures could drop by 2 to 5 Celsius during this spell.

This weather might mess with apple orchards just as the trees are flowering and fruit is setting.

On top of that, March rainfall is already down by 17% across the state: though some districts remain in deficit.

Things should calm down after March 31 as the weather activity fades away into April.