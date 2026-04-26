IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai and Thane after 39.3°C
India
Mumbai and Thane are feeling the heat, literally.
The IMD has put out a yellow alert after Santacruz hit 35.8 degrees Celsius, Colaba reached 33.7 degrees Celsius, and Vikhroli topped the charts at a sweltering 39.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday.
The combo of high temps and humidity has made things pretty uncomfortable for everyone trying to get through their day.
Heat persists until Sunday, eases Tuesday
The IMD says this heat wave should stick around until Sunday, thanks to some active weather patterns in the region.
The good news? Relief is on the way, with temperatures expected to drop back to normal by Tuesday (April 28).
So hang in there, cooler days are just around the corner!