IMD issues yellow alert for Pune with thunderstorms, lightning, rain
India
Heads up, Pune!
After an extended spell of dry weather, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for October 16-18, with thunderstorms, lightning, and light to moderate rain on the way.
Some areas might also get gusty winds around 30 to 40km per hour, so you might want to keep an umbrella handy.
Kolhapur Satara Solapur under yellow alert
The ghat regions near Pune are likely to get thundershowers on the 16th and 17th, followed by more steady rain on the 18th. These changes are due to several active weather systems across India.
Other places in Maharashtra such as Kolhapur, Satara, and Solapur are also under yellow alerts.
Meanwhile, Mumbai and parts of Konkan could see a heat wave just before the rains hit.