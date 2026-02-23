IMD issues yellow alert for Telangana
India
Heads up, Hyderabad—IMD has issued a yellow alert for 17 districts in Telangana, warning of possible thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds.
Expect dense morning fog and partly cloudy skies in the city today.
Here are the precautions
Weather could get unpredictable with quick showers or even hailstorms in some northern districts.
If you have asthma or allergies, take it easy outdoors—the air quality is expected to be poor (AQI 140-150).
Authorities suggest wearing masks, staying away from trees and electric poles during storms, and keeping livestock and crops sheltered until things clear up by February 25.