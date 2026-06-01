IMD issues yellow alert for Uttar Pradesh on Monday

Western disturbance, troughs cause up rains

This stormy spell is thanks to a western disturbance (a cyclonic system over northwest Uttar Pradesh) plus some extra action from westerly wind troughs and another system near central Pakistan.

Over the weekend, rain cooled things off in places like Lucknow (down to 36.3 Celsius maximum), Moradabad, and Hardoi.

IMD expects these conditions to stick around Monday with cloudy skies and light showers in several areas.

Stay tuned for updates and take care if you're heading out!