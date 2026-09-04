IMD issues yellow alerts amid Himachal rain until September 9
Heads up if you're in Himachal Pradesh, IMD says the rain isn't letting up until September 9.
Yellow alerts are out for Bilaspur, Kangra, and Sirmaur on September 4, and for Bilaspur, Kangra, and Solan on September 5.
So if you're planning to head out, it might be smart to keep an umbrella handy.
Himachal: 95 roads blocked, pipelines damaged
The downpour has caused some real headaches: 95 roads are blocked across the state, with Mandi and Kullu seeing the most closures.
In Dharamshala, landslides have even damaged water pipelines, making things tougher for locals.
The heaviest rainfall was at Naina Devi (13cm), but light to moderate rain is expected at many places until September 5, light to moderate rainfall at few places on September 6, and light rain at isolated places on the remaining days.