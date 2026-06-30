IMD: Maharashtra received 96.2mm in June, about half usual
India
Maharashtra got just 96.2mm of rain this June, about half its usual amount, says the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The southwest monsoon was late and slow to spread, finally reaching Pune nearly two weeks behind schedule.
Even after covering the state by June 26, most areas stayed much drier than normal.
IMD: Nandurbar records 91% rainfall shortfall
Central Maharashtra had the biggest shortfall (57%), with Konkan and Goa at 52%, Vidarbha at 48%, and Marathwada at 42%.
Some places like Nandurbar barely saw any rain, down by a massive 91%.
With July starting, IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Konkan and a yellow alert for Pune city, so keep your umbrellas handy.
The monsoon is expected to pick up soon.