IMD: Maharashtra received 96.2mm in June, about half usual

IMD: Nandurbar records 91% rainfall shortfall

Central Maharashtra had the biggest shortfall (57%), with Konkan and Goa at 52%, Vidarbha at 48%, and Marathwada at 42%.

Some places like Nandurbar barely saw any rain, down by a massive 91%.

With July starting, IMD has issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Konkan and a yellow alert for Pune city, so keep your umbrellas handy.

The monsoon is expected to pick up soon.