IMD: Monsoon hitting northeast India in 2 to 3 days India Jun 04, 2026

The southwest monsoon is finally about to hit Northeast India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) saying it will arrive in two to three days.

Farmers are relieved, since they have been waiting for rain to kick off the kharif season.

But heads up: IMD warns there could be heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds as the monsoon rolls in.