IMD: Monsoon hitting northeast India in 2 to 3 days
The southwest monsoon is finally about to hit Northeast India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) saying it will arrive in two to three days.
Farmers are relieved, since they have been waiting for rain to kick off the kharif season.
But heads up: IMD warns there could be heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds as the monsoon rolls in.
Northeast faces moderate rain, flood risks
Expect widespread moderate rainfall across Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura this week. Some spots might see really heavy showers that could cause flooding or landslides.
Even though most of India might get less rain this year, IMD says Northeast will likely see normal monsoon rainfall, good news for anyone relying on these rains for their crops.