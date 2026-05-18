IMD: Monsoon reaches Andamans early, Kerala by May 26
India
Good news for rain fans: the southwest monsoon has already reached the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, four days ahead of schedule.
Thanks to a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, the IMD now expects Kerala to see monsoon showers by May 26, almost a week earlier than usual.
Bengal storms expected, rural economies benefit
This early start means eastern India, including Bengal, could get rain sooner too.
North Bengal can expect heavy downpours and South Bengal might see more Kalvaishakhi thunderstorms.
For farmers and rural communities, timely rainfall is a big deal: it helps crops grow, fills up reservoirs, and powers hydroelectric plants.
Experts say solid monsoon rains give a real boost to rural economies.