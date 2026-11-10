IMD: Mumbai clear skies Tuesday, temperatures and humidity high
India
Mumbai's getting a break from the rain, with clear skies expected on Tuesday, says the IMD.
But don't put away your fans yet, temperatures are still running high and humidity is sticking around.
On Tuesday (November 10, 2026), Santacruz hit 36.1°C; the minimum of 20.7°C was recorded on Monday (November 9, 2026).
AQI 147 moderate, Deonar, Malad worse
The city's overall air quality index (AQI) sits at a moderate 147, which isn't too bad for most areas.
Still, neighborhoods like Deonar and Malad are seeing worse air quality, so it's worth keeping an eye on pollution levels there as the weather stays steady.