IMD predicts dry weather in most of Karnataka
India
Most of Karnataka—including Bengaluru—will see dry weather from February 24-27, says the IMD.
If you're on the coast (think Dakshina Kannada or Udupi), expect some light to moderate rain on Feb 23-24 thanks to a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal.
Coastal areas to feel hotter than usual
Bengaluru folks can expect typical February vibes: warm days around 31-32°C and nights near 19°C, with humidity around 33%.
Coastal areas like Karwar and Honnavar will feel hotter than usual—up by 2-3.5°C—while northern regions also get a slight temperature bump.
Farmers should watch out for increased pests after rain due to higher humidity, though no direct fishermen warning has been issued for the Karnataka coast.