IMD predicts dry weather in most of Karnataka

Coastal areas to feel hotter than usual

Bengaluru folks can expect typical February vibes: warm days around 31-32°C and nights near 19°C, with humidity around 33%.

Coastal areas like Karwar and Honnavar will feel hotter than usual—up by 2-3.5°C—while northern regions also get a slight temperature bump.

Farmers should watch out for increased pests after rain due to higher humidity, though no direct fishermen warning has been issued for the Karnataka coast.