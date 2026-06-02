IMD predicts monsoon arrival in Telangana June 8 or 9
If you've been waiting for rain in Telangana, here's the update: the southwest monsoon is set to arrive around June 8 or 9, a bit later than last year's early start on May 26.
IMD scientist D Dharma Raju explained that the monsoon will first touch Kerala between June 3 and 4, then head north toward us.
Narayanpet, Nagarkurnool see 1st showers
Once the monsoon hits Rayalaseema in Andhra Pradesh, southern districts like Narayanpet and Nagarkurnool should see showers first.
Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana can expect rain within a couple of days after that, though it all depends on how atmospheric conditions play out.
Weaker southwesterly winds slowing monsoon
The main reason for this late arrival is weaker southwesterly winds over India right now. Last year, stronger winds pushed rain clouds inland faster.
As Dharma Raju put it, the monsoon is progressing with less strength in the low-level winds and a weaker southwesterly component, but this time around, slow winds mean we're waiting longer for those rainy days.