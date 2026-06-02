IMD predicts monsoon arrival in Telangana June 8 or 9 India Jun 02, 2026

If you've been waiting for rain in Telangana, here's the update: the southwest monsoon is set to arrive around June 8 or 9, a bit later than last year's early start on May 26.

IMD scientist D Dharma Raju explained that the monsoon will first touch Kerala between June 3 and 4, then head north toward us.