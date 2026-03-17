IMD predicts rain in Gujarat after days of sweltering heat
Heads up, Gujarat! After days of sweltering heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says light to moderate rain and thundershowers are on the way from March 18-20.
The first showers will hit North Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch: think Banaskantha, Patan, Sabarkantha, Jamnagar, Morbi, and Dwarka.
By March 19, more places like Dahod, Panchmahal, parts of Vadodara, Surat, and Surendranagar can expect some rain too.
Plan ahead if you're heading out
Unseasonal rain could mean waterlogged roads and travel delays, so plan ahead if you're heading out.
Farmers should also watch out for possible crop damage in affected areas.
Meanwhile, some cities like Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar will stay dry even as other districts cool off a bit from those recent 38 degrees Celsius highs.