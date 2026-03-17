IMD predicts rain in Gujarat after days of sweltering heat India Mar 17, 2026

Heads up, Gujarat! After days of sweltering heat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says light to moderate rain and thundershowers are on the way from March 18-20.

The first showers will hit North Gujarat and Saurashtra-Kutch: think Banaskantha, Patan, Sabarkantha, Jamnagar, Morbi, and Dwarka.

By March 19, more places like Dahod, Panchmahal, parts of Vadodara, Surat, and Surendranagar can expect some rain too.