IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms in Delhi from March 18 India Mar 18, 2026

Delhi's about to swap the heat wave for some much-needed rain and thunderstorms from March 18 to 20, says the IMD.

Expect cooler days with highs between 27 Celsius and 34 Celsius, and nights dipping to around 17 to 19 Celsius, a welcome change after several days of unusually hot weather, with daytime highs around 34 to 36 Celsius.