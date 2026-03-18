IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms in Delhi from March 18
India
Delhi's about to swap the heat wave for some much-needed rain and thunderstorms from March 18 to 20, says the IMD.
Expect cooler days with highs between 27 Celsius and 34 Celsius, and nights dipping to around 17 to 19 Celsius, a welcome change after several days of unusually hot weather, with daytime highs around 34 to 36 Celsius.
Rain expected to improve air quality
Gusty winds up to 50km per hour are on the cards, with the heaviest rain expected on March 20 thanks to a western disturbance.
For those keeping an eye on air quality, the AQI should stay moderate (101 to 200), so you can breathe a little easier while enjoying cloudier skies and cooler weather.