IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms in Delhi on Monday
Delhi's in for a weather switch-up—IMD says to expect rain and thunderstorms on Monday, thanks to a low-pressure system moving nearby.
After a hot Sunday with highs of 37.5°C, this change should bring some much-needed relief.
Weather to stay between 34°C and 27°C
Temperatures are set to drop a bit, with Monday likely staying between 34°C and 27°C.
Humidity was at 59% by Sunday evening, and early showers already cooled things off.
On the bright side, air quality is holding steady in the 'satisfactory' range (AQI: 87), so you can breathe easy as the city gears up for more rain.