IMD predicts rain, thunderstorms in Delhi on Monday

Weather to stay between 34°C and 27°C

Temperatures are set to drop a bit, with Monday likely staying between 34°C and 27°C.

Humidity was at 59% by Sunday evening, and early showers already cooled things off.

On the bright side, air quality is holding steady in the 'satisfactory' range (AQI: 87), so you can breathe easy as the city gears up for more rain.