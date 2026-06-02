IMD predicts scattered coastal and Rayalaseema rain until June 6
India
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh! The IMD says you can expect scattered thunderstorms and light rain across coastal areas and Rayalaseema until June 6.
This weather shift is thanks to a trough linked to a cyclonic system stretching from eastern Madhya Pradesh down to northeastern Tamil Nadu.
Seethampeta saw the heaviest rainfall so far: 27.5mm on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.
Gudur 45.4C, IMD predicts 2-3C drop
Even with the showers, some places are still feeling the heat: Gudur hit a scorching 45.4 degrees Celsius, while Piduguralla and Kondapi weren't far behind at nearly 45 degrees Celsius.
Good news though: IMD predicts temperatures will drop by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the next few days, so things should get a bit more comfortable soon.