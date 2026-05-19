IMD: Punjab and Haryana heatwave, Bathinda 47°C till May 24 India May 19, 2026

Punjab and Haryana are facing an intense heatwave, with Bathinda topping out at a sweltering 47 Celsius.

Other cities like Faridkot, Patiala, Sirsa, Rohtak, and Hisar are also seeing temperatures well above normal.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the region and expects the heatwave to stick around until May 24.