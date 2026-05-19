IMD: Punjab and Haryana heatwave, Bathinda 47°C till May 24
India
Punjab and Haryana are facing an intense heatwave, with Bathinda topping out at a sweltering 47 Celsius.
Other cities like Faridkot, Patiala, Sirsa, Rohtak, and Hisar are also seeing temperatures well above normal.
The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for the region and expects the heatwave to stick around until May 24.
Punjab labour department issues heat advisory
To help people cope, Punjab's labor department is asking employers to avoid outdoor work from 12pm to 4pm provide extra breaks, shaded spots, plenty of water, and ORS.
Workers are being encouraged to wear light clothes, stay hydrated, and watch out for signs of heat stress like nausea or dizziness.
The labor department has called for awareness campaigns at labor chowks and public places.