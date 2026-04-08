IMD: Rain and thunderstorms cool Delhi-NCR, Haryana and north Rajasthan India Apr 08, 2026

North India just got a much-needed break from the usual April heat, thanks to rain and thunderstorms sweeping through Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and north Rajasthan.

The IMD says this cool change is due to an active western disturbance, with showers expected to stick around through April 8.