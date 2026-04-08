IMD: Rain and thunderstorms cool Delhi-NCR, Haryana and north Rajasthan
India
North India just got a much-needed break from the usual April heat, thanks to rain and thunderstorms sweeping through Delhi-NCR, Haryana, and north Rajasthan.
The IMD says this cool change is due to an active western disturbance, with showers expected to stick around through April 8.
IMD issues alerts across north India
IMD has put out alerts for light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (up to 50km per hour) across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and parts of Rajasthan.
Daytime temperatures dropped into the low 20s Celsius in many spots. Definitely a relief.