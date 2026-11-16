IMD says Cyclone Akvan will become severe storm Monday evening
Heads up, Chennai and nearby districts: Cyclone Akvan is on its way, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) saying it will ramp up into a severe storm by Monday evening.
Starting November 17, expect strong winds (40-50km/h) and heavy rain in places like Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu.
Rain to spread from November 18
From November 18, the downpour is set to spread to Kanchipuram, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Mayiladuthurai.
Fishermen have been advised to stay off the sea from November 16-21.
With Tuticorin already getting 20mm of rain in the past day and moderate showers elsewhere, it looks like Akvan's effects are just beginning.