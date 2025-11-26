Cyclone 'Senyar' brewing? IMD issues alert over 2 weather systems

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for two weather systems in the Bay of Bengal . A deep depression over the Strait of Malacca is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm, named "Senyar," by Wednesday, November 26. The name was suggested by the United Arab Emirates. This system is expected to bring heavy rainfall across Tamil Nadu , Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala.

Weather warnings IMD forecasts heavy rainfall, thunderstorms in southern states The IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala. Thunderstorms with lightning are also likely over Tamil Nadu from November 26 to 29 and in Kerala and Mahe from November 26 to 27. The weather systems have already caused heavy rains in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district, leading to waterlogging.

Safety measures Schools and colleges shut in Tamil Nadu amid weather alerts In light of the IMD's warnings, schools and colleges in parts of Tamil Nadu were shut on Tuesday as a precautionary measure. An official announcement is awaited regarding their status for Wednesday. The second weather system, a low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal near Sri Lanka, is likely to intensify into a depression within 24 hours.