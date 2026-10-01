IMD says heavy rain remains in southern and northeastern India
The southwest monsoon is finally pulling back, but don't stash your umbrellas just yet, rain and thunderstorms are sticking around in parts of southern and northeastern India, according to the IMD.
Expect heavy showers in Arunachal Pradesh, with lightning and storms likely in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and other northeastern states.
Meanwhile, things are drying up across north and central India.
Arunachal intense rain, storms across states
If you're in Arunachal Pradesh, keep an eye out for intense rain and thunderstorms.
In the northeast, like Assam or Meghalaya, thunderstorms and lightning are likely.
Over in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, isolated storms could bring gusty winds reaching 30-40km per hour, while Odisha could see thunderstorms and gusty winds in isolated places.
Down south, including Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and Karaikal, thunderstorms with gusts reaching 50km per hour are on the cards, while Andhra Pradesh could see gusty winds reaching 30-40km per hour.
North India (think Delhi and Haryana) can expect much drier days ahead as the monsoon fades away.