IMD says India monsoon 15% short due to El Nino
India
India's monsoon season is running 15% short on rainfall this year thanks to El Nino, says the IMD.
About 45% of districts are affected, and key summer crops like tur, urad, and soybean are struggling.
Experts warn grain output could drop by 8% compared to last year, which might push up food prices and make supplies less steady.
Karnataka declares drought in 100+ talukas
Karnataka has already declared drought in over 100 talukas, with more on watch.
Other regions like Marathwada, Vidarbha, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh are also seeing crop stress: yields could fall by up to 20%.
Meanwhile, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan are tightening water use due to low reservoir levels and telling farmers to switch to less thirsty crops for the next season.