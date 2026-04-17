IMD says India's monsoon may be weakest in 2 decades
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says this year's monsoon could be the weakest in two decades, with rainfall expected at just 92% of normal.
Since the monsoon delivers over 70% of India's yearly rain and supports nearly half its cropland, this could have a big impact on crops and water supplies.
Uneven rains, India boosts water management
Most regions will likely see less rain, though parts of the northeast, northwest, and southern peninsula might get lucky with normal or above-normal showers.
June and July should be okay, but August and September may turn drier thanks to El Nino.
On the bright side, India has been stepping up water management: think better forecasting, recharging groundwater, and keeping reservoirs topped up from previous surplus years, to help handle any shortfall.