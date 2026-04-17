IMD says India's monsoon may be weakest in 2 decades

Uneven rains, India boosts water management

Most regions will likely see less rain, though parts of the northeast, northwest, and southern peninsula might get lucky with normal or above-normal showers.

June and July should be okay, but August and September may turn drier thanks to El Nino.

On the bright side, India has been stepping up water management: think better forecasting, recharging groundwater, and keeping reservoirs topped up from previous surplus years, to help handle any shortfall.