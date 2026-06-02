IMD says Kerala monsoon likely after June 5 or 6
India
This year's southwest monsoon is showing up fashionably late: IMD had earlier expected the monsoon to reach Kerala around May 26, but the IMD says it'll likely arrive only after June 5 or 6.
While a few early showers have popped up, the real monsoon vibes haven't kicked in yet.
India's monsoon brings over 70% rainfall
Monsoon season is a big deal for India: it brings over 70% of our annual rainfall and keeps farms, reservoirs, and water taps flowing.
The IMD needs to see steady rain at most weather stations, strong westerly winds, and enough cloud cover before it officially calls it.