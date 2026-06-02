IMD says Kerala monsoon may be declared after June 5

IMD requires 60% stations 2.5mm rain

For the monsoon to be declared, at least 60% of 14 key weather stations in Kerala and Lakshadweep need to record 2.5mm of rain for two days straight.

Plus, winds over the Arabian Sea should be strong enough (15 to 20 knots up to a certain height), and special satellite data must show dense clouds.

The southwest monsoon is a big deal: it brings over 70% of India's annual rainfall, and keeps farms and water supplies going all summer long.