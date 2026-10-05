IMD says northeast monsoon onset nears as winds shift east
India
Get ready: south India is about to see the northeast monsoon kick in, according to the IMD.
The usual wind shift from southwest to east has started, which means the rainy season is just around the corner.
The withdrawal of the south-west monsoon briefly stalled on Monday over Central and East India, while winds over the South Peninsula are showing a growing inclination to turn from south-westerly to easterly.
South India expects heavy showers
This week, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karnataka, and Kerala are all set for heavy showers: Nilgiris already got drenched with 12cm of rain!
Thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely too.
Some rain will also reach Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Telangana.
All this should help refill water levels after a dry spell in the region.