IMD says southwest monsoon advancing, heavy rain for northeast, south
Big weather update: IMD says the southwest monsoon is picking up speed and will cover the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and parts of the Bay of Bengal in just a few days.
Thanks to some cyclonic activity, heavy rain is on its way for both northeastern and southern states.
Kerala and Mahe very heavy rain
From June 3-6, Arunachal Pradesh can expect heavy rain, while Assam and Meghalaya can expect heavy rain with winds up to 50km per hour.
Down south, Kerala and Mahe are likely to see very heavy rainfall too.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Coastal Karnataka might get thunder squalls with gusts reaching 70km per hour.
Rajasthan faces hail, 90km/h winds
IMD has also flagged hailstorms and winds up to 90km per hour for Rajasthan.
Residents are advised to stay safe: these rains bring relief from the heat but could cause some disruption.