IMD says southwest monsoon delayed bringing Kerala showers June 5-6
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says the southwest monsoon, which basically kickstarts India's farming season, is running late this year.
Kerala will see the first showers around June 5-6, thanks to some cyclonic activity and sluggish winds.
Early rainfall will be on the lighter side, but it should pick up gradually.
India faces water and crop stress
This delay is shaking things up across India.
Northwestern states like Rajasthan and Delhi are stuck with extra heat and high water demand, while central states such as Madhya Pradesh may have to wait longer to plant crucial crops like soybean and paddy.
Maharashtra could face reservoir stress if rain stays below normal, and eastern states including Bihar might see disruptions in paddy planting.
Southern regions like Karnataka could also run into short-term water shortages until the monsoon fully arrives.