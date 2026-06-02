IMD says southwest monsoon delayed bringing Kerala showers June 5-6

India faces water and crop stress

This delay is shaking things up across India.

Northwestern states like Rajasthan and Delhi are stuck with extra heat and high water demand, while central states such as Madhya Pradesh may have to wait longer to plant crucial crops like soybean and paddy.

Maharashtra could face reservoir stress if rain stays below normal, and eastern states including Bihar might see disruptions in paddy planting.

Southern regions like Karnataka could also run into short-term water shortages until the monsoon fully arrives.