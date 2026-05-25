IMD says western disturbance will cool most of India India May 25, 2026

Good news if you're melting in this heat, IMD says most of India will finally get a break as cooler weather and rain arrive after May 28, thanks to a western disturbance.

Expect temperatures to drop by up to eight degrees Celsius between May 29-31.

Sadly, Rajasthan isn't getting much relief just yet, and northwest India will stay hot until then.