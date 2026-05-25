IMD says western disturbance will cool most of India
Good news if you're melting in this heat, IMD says most of India will finally get a break as cooler weather and rain arrive after May 28, thanks to a western disturbance.
Expect temperatures to drop by up to eight degrees Celsius between May 29-31.
Sadly, Rajasthan isn't getting much relief just yet, and northwest India will stay hot until then.
Severe heat as monsoon nears Kerala
The heat's been brutal lately: places like Bhrampuri hit 47.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi soared past 44 degrees Celsius, and power demand hit an all-time high last week.
On the brighter side, the southwest monsoon is set to reach Kerala by May 26, bringing heavy rain to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Northeast India.
Fishermen along Kerala coasts and Lakshadweep are being asked to stay ashore from May 25-28, and the Comorin area from May 28-30, due to rough weather.