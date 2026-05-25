IMD scientist P.S. Biju finds Kerala monsoon often arriving May

Kerala sees less rain, more extremes

Researchers say global warming is speeding up how quickly weather systems form and changing wind patterns, which brings the rains sooner.

At the same time, Kerala is seeing less southwest monsoon rainfall but more extreme downpours, especially in the north and near the Western Ghats, raising flood risks.

northern Kerala gets nearly double the rain compared with southern parts, so experts are calling for smarter local plans to handle these climate shifts.