IMD: Southwest monsoon to advance into Kerala Tamil Nadu Lakshadweep
After weeks of relentless heat, the southwest monsoon is expected to advance further into parts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Lakshadweep over the next few days, bringing much-needed relief.
The IMD says the monsoon will spread further soon, which means more rain and cooler days ahead for many regions.
Delhi's temperatures are already dipping below normal, with cloudy skies and gusty winds.
IMD warns severe storms in Rajasthan
While most places can say goodbye to the heatwave for now, Bihar might still face high temperatures from June 4-6.
The IMD is also warning of severe thunderstorms and strong winds, especially in Rajasthan, and isolated hailstorms across northwest, central, and adjoining east India.
Northeastern states like Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, plus southern spots like Kerala and Karnataka, should expect heavy rainfall through the week. So if you're in these areas, keep your umbrellas handy.