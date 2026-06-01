IMD: Southwest monsoon to advance into Kerala Tamil Nadu Lakshadweep

IMD warns severe storms in Rajasthan

While most places can say goodbye to the heatwave for now, Bihar might still face high temperatures from June 4-6.

The IMD is also warning of severe thunderstorms and strong winds, especially in Rajasthan, and isolated hailstorms across northwest, central, and adjoining east India.

Northeastern states like Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, plus southern spots like Kerala and Karnataka, should expect heavy rainfall through the week. So if you're in these areas, keep your umbrellas handy.