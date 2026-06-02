IMD: southwest monsoon to hit Kerala around June 4
India
The southwest monsoon is set to hit Kerala around June 4, a few days behind its usual June 1 arrival, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The IMD shared that conditions are favorable for the monsoon to move into Kerala and nearby regions soon.
IMD foresees 90% rainfall, crop risks
This rainy season brings about 75% to 80% of India's yearly rainfall, crucial for farming and the economy.
But heads up: IMD expects below-normal rain this year (just 90% of the average), and there are concerns about El Nino's possible impact.
Less rain could hurt key crops like rice and pulses, which might mean higher food prices down the line.