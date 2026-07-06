IMD warning forces school closures across Pune and Mumbai India Jul 06, 2026

Heads up if you're in Pune, Mumbai, or nearby: schools are closed thanks to IMD's warning about really heavy rain.

Pune is under a red alert and Mumbai got an orange alert, so all schools (government, private, and civic-run) are shut for now in Pune, while schools and colleges are closed in Mumbai.

Offices in Mumbai are still open, but people in Pune and Navi Mumbai have been told to avoid unnecessary travel.