IMD warns 7 Kerala districts as Bay lows form
India
Heads up, Kerala!
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a yellow alert for seven districts starting today, thanks to two low-pressure systems forming over the Bay of Bengal.
Expect widespread rain: one system is expected to form within 24 hours, and another by October 23.
Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam on alert
Thiruvananthapuram to Ernakulam are all on alert from Tuesday, October 20, 2026.
With another low-pressure area hanging around the Arabian Sea too, heavy showers and gusty winds are likely in some spots.