IMD warns Andhra Pradesh of heavy rain as system strengthens
India
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh: the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out weather alerts as a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is getting stronger.
Northern districts like Srikakulam and Vizianagaram are on orange alert for heavy rain starting Tuesday, Sept. 22, and most areas (except Rayalaseema) can expect widespread showers on Sept. 23-25.
Kakinada Konaseema red alert, fishermen advised
Coastal spots including Kakinada and Konaseema are under red alert September 23 and 24, with forecasts of extremely heavy rainfall as the system is very likely to intensify into a depression over west central Bay of Bengal by Tuesday morning.
Officials have also asked fishermen to avoid going out to sea for the next four days due to rough conditions.