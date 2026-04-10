IMD warns Andhra Pradesh of thunderstorms and hot, humid conditions
India
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh!
The IMD says thunderstorms with lightning are expected on April 11, gusty winds and hot, humid conditions on April 12, and hot and humid conditions from April 13 to 16, especially across Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, and Rayalaseema.
It might also feel stickier than usual thanks to higher humidity.
Coastal Andhra, Yanam face gusty winds
These changes are due to a north-south trough stretching from Odisha down to the Gulf of Mannar, plus an upper air cyclonic circulation over north Tamil Nadu.
Expect wind speeds around 30 to 40km per hour on April 12 in coastal Andhra and Yanam, so plan accordingly if you're heading out!