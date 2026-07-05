IMD warns as Mumbai records over 1,000mm rain, 8 dead
Mumbai's been hit with nonstop heavy rain this week, leading to major waterlogging, traffic jams, and sadly, eight deaths from rain-related incidents.
With over 1,000mm of rainfall recorded in just seven days, the weather department, IMD, has put out a red alert for the city and nearby areas.
Mumbai lakes ease water shortage fears
On the bright side, all that rain has boosted water levels in Mumbai's lakes, so worries about a water shortage are off the table for now.
Still, roads and trains have taken a big hit; delays and jams are everywhere.
Officials are urging people to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary and are working hard to keep essential services running.
More downpours expected, says IMD
IMD says more downpours are expected soon.
It is asking everyone to stay safe and keep an eye on weather updates as teams continue efforts to restore normal life in the city.