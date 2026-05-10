IMD warns coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema of thunderstorms till May 14
India
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh!
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for thunderstorms, light rain, and gusty winds across coastal areas and Rayalaseema.
This wild weather is thanks to a low-pressure system brewing over the Bay of Bengal, with forecasts stretching through May 14.
Andhra Pradesh authorities advise staying indoors
Authorities are asking everyone to stay indoors during storms, especially with wind speeds possibly hitting 40 to 50km per hour. Farmers should be extra careful out in the fields.
Meanwhile, it's been scorching hot too: Kopperapadu hit 42 degrees Celsius on May 10, and several other towns crossed 41 degrees Celsius.
Expect more rain and storms in districts like East and West Godavari, Krishna, and Tirupati this week.