IMD warns coastal Andhra, Rayalaseema of thunderstorms till May 14

Andhra Pradesh authorities advise staying indoors

Authorities are asking everyone to stay indoors during storms, especially with wind speeds possibly hitting 40 to 50km per hour. Farmers should be extra careful out in the fields.

Meanwhile, it's been scorching hot too: Kopperapadu hit 42 degrees Celsius on May 10, and several other towns crossed 41 degrees Celsius.

Expect more rain and storms in districts like East and West Godavari, Krishna, and Tirupati this week.