IMD warns Delhi heat wave could reach 45°C this week

IMD heat wave criteria, 6 states

The IMD calls it a heat wave when temperatures go over 40 degrees Celsius and are at least 4.5 degrees Celsius above normal, or just hit 45 degrees Celsius outright.

This stretch of extreme heat isn't just in Delhi; places like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat are all in for similar conditions.