IMD warns Delhi heat wave could reach 45°C this week
India
Delhi is baking under a harsh heat wave, with temperatures hitting almost 43 degrees Celsius and set to climb even higher this week.
The IMD says some spots could touch 45 degrees Celsius, so it has put out a yellow alert for Tuesday and Wednesday.
In short: expect more sweltering days ahead.
IMD heat wave criteria, 6 states
The IMD calls it a heat wave when temperatures go over 40 degrees Celsius and are at least 4.5 degrees Celsius above normal, or just hit 45 degrees Celsius outright.
This stretch of extreme heat isn't just in Delhi; places like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat are all in for similar conditions.