IMD warns Delhi-NCR of heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning Wednesday

Rainfall is likely to hit hardest in the afternoon across parts of north, central, and west Delhi, as well as Gurugram and Ghaziabad.

About 30% to 50% of the region could see downpours between 20 and 55mm.

The IMD says things should calm down after 5pm

Since some areas might get heavier showers than others (while a few spots stay drier), it's best to stay indoors if you can, just to be safe!