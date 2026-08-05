IMD warns Delhi-NCR of heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning Wednesday
India
Heads up, Delhi-NCR! The IMD has issued an orange alert for Wednesday, warning of moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning.
Showers kicked off this morning in parts of Noida, Faridabad, and southeast Delhi, and the weather is set for more action as the day goes on.
Patchy afternoon 20-55mm rain in Delhi-NCR
Rainfall is likely to hit hardest in the afternoon across parts of north, central, and west Delhi, as well as Gurugram and Ghaziabad.
About 30% to 50% of the region could see downpours between 20 and 55mm.
The IMD says things should calm down after 5pm
Since some areas might get heavier showers than others (while a few spots stay drier), it's best to stay indoors if you can, just to be safe!