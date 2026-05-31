IMD warns Delhi NCR of thunderstorms dust storms strong winds
India
Heads up, Delhi-NCR: India Meteorological Department (IMD) says you can expect thunderstorms, dust storms, and strong winds later today.
Thanks to a Western Disturbance and some cyclonic activity nearby, wind speeds could hit 40 to 50km/h, maybe even gusts up to 60km/h.
Outdoor plans might get disrupted and visibility could drop for a bit, but don't count on much rain.
IMD: Delhi NCR may hit 40-42C
Enjoy the cooler weather while it lasts. India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects things to heat up from June 1 onward.
By June 4-5, temperatures across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and Ghaziabad could soar to 40 to 42 Celsius.
Keep an eye on weather updates.