IMD warns Delhi NCR of thunderstorms dust storms strong winds India May 31, 2026

Heads up, Delhi-NCR: India Meteorological Department (IMD) says you can expect thunderstorms, dust storms, and strong winds later today.

Thanks to a Western Disturbance and some cyclonic activity nearby, wind speeds could hit 40 to 50km/h, maybe even gusts up to 60km/h.

Outdoor plans might get disrupted and visibility could drop for a bit, but don't count on much rain.