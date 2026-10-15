IMD warns Delhi of rain, thunderstorms and lightning Friday
India
Heads up, Delhi, Friday's looking pretty wet.
IMD says expect overcast skies, light rain, and some thunderstorms between morning and noon.
There might be lightning too, with the rainy vibes sticking around into the day.
Delhi temperatures comfortable, rain clears Saturday
Don't worry about shivering; temperatures will stay comfy with highs around 28 to 30 degrees Celsius and lows near 19 to 21 degrees Celsius.
The rain clears out by Saturday, bringing partly cloudy skies and no showers.
By Sunday, it's back to sunshine with temperatures rising to 32 to 34 degrees Celsius, perfect for outdoor plans or just chilling outside again!