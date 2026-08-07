IMD warns flooding, waterlogging, lightning across several states through weekend
India
India's monsoon is in full swing, bringing heavy rain and storm warnings across much of the country.
The IMD has flagged risks like flooding, waterlogging, and lightning for several states, and says the wet weather will stick around through the weekend.
Forecasts show central and northern regions, including Delhi-NCR, are set for more downpours.
Safdurjang records 56mm rainfall
At Safdurjang, the IMD recorded 56mm of rainfall during Thursday's spell.
The IMD warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, waterlogging and localized flooding.
Similar rain is happening in other states, too, as it's best to stay indoors if you can until things clear up.