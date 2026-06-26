IMD warns heavy monsoon rains amid Uttar Pradesh heat wave

IMD warns flood landslide prone areas

The IMD has put out alerts for heavy to very heavy rain in several states, so if you're in a flood- or landslide-prone area, keep an eye out.

Bihar and West Bengal are also likely to get soaked, while northeastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh should brace for even more rain.

In Uttar Pradesh, there's barely any relief from the heat until at least June 28, so it's best to avoid heading out during peak hours if you can.