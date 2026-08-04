IMD warns heavy rain across northeast and northern states tomorrow

Heads up: IMD says heavy to very heavy rain is coming to a bunch of states tomorrow, including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim.

Northern spots like Delhi, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh should also expect lots of rain and thunderstorms.

Coastal areas such as Konkan-Goa are likely to get heavy rainfall, while the Kerala coast is likely to get hit with squally winds and gusty conditions.