IMD warns heavy rain across northeast and northern states tomorrow
Heads up: IMD says heavy to very heavy rain is coming to a bunch of states tomorrow, including Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim.
Northern spots like Delhi, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh should also expect lots of rain and thunderstorms.
Coastal areas such as Konkan-Goa are likely to get heavy rainfall, while the Kerala coast is likely to get hit with squally winds and gusty conditions.
Downpours until August 10 in Himalayas
Rain isn't stopping soon: Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Uttarakhand could see more downpours through August 10.
Some parts of the Arabian Sea, including areas near Somalia and Oman coasts, might get wind speeds of 45-55km/h, gusting up to 65km/h.
Thunderstorms with lightning are also expected in Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh.
IMD forecasts heavy rainfall, squally weather
IMD has forecast heavy rainfall and warned of squally weather.