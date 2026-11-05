IMD warns heavy rain across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka
Heads up if you're in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, or Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka: the India Meteorological Department (IMD) just announced heavy rain is on the way for the six-day spell starting Friday, November 6, 2026 for Tamil Nadu, while Kerala is forecast from Thursday evening and again in a separate six-day spell from Friday.
Karnataka can expect similar rainfall activity from Friday, November 6.
This wet spell is thanks to leftover effects from Cyclone Murasu, and folks along Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam should also brace for some strong winds.
IMD flags Bay of Bengal low
The lingering circulation from Cyclone Murasu is still hanging around eastern Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, making things extra rainy.
Plus, a weather trough stretching from the south-east Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast to the east-central Arabian Sea off Karnataka is adding to the mix.
IMD says these conditions could even spark another low in the Bay of Bengal later this month (there's a 20-40% chance between November 18-24) because of warm sea temperatures and certain atmospheric patterns (like the Madden-Julian Oscillation, or MJO, and a positive Indian Ocean Dipole).