IMD warns heavy rain across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka

The lingering circulation from Cyclone Murasu is still hanging around eastern Telangana and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, making things extra rainy.

Plus, a weather trough stretching from the south-east Arabian Sea off the Kerala coast to the east-central Arabian Sea off Karnataka is adding to the mix.

IMD says these conditions could even spark another low in the Bay of Bengal later this month (there's a 20-40% chance between November 18-24) because of warm sea temperatures and certain atmospheric patterns (like the Madden-Julian Oscillation, or MJO, and a positive Indian Ocean Dipole).