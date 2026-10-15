IMD warns heavy rain for south India, hail in Delhi-NCR
Heads up: The IMD says Thursday, October 15 could bring very heavy rain to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Mahe as the northeast monsoon kicks in.
Delhi-NCR might also see afternoon and evening showers, thunderstorms, and even hail accompanied by strong winds, so maybe keep your umbrella handy.
IMD rain warnings through October 19
The wet spell isn't just a weekend thing, IMD's warnings last until October 19, with more downpours expected in South Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema.
Northern states like Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh could also get rain or hail.
In Delhi, you can expect cooler temperatures around 28 to 30 Celsius.
Uttarakhand is looking at thunderstorms and gusty winds too, so stay safe if you're out!