IMD warns heavy rain, strong winds in Andhra Pradesh

Fishermen warned to stay off sea

Fishermen have been told to stay off the sea until July 7 because winds could reach up to 65km per hour and waves might get pretty high, around three meters.

Recent rainfall has already hit Parvathipuram hard, with eight centimeters recorded overnight.

The IMD warns that crops and trees could be damaged, transport might face delays due to waterlogging, and ports have raised caution signals.

The State Disaster Management Authority wants everyone to stay alert for lightning and strong winds; things should calm down after Monday.